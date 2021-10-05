It is safe to say that Jarin Stevenson got the VIP treatment from the North Carolina coaching staff over the weekend.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore wing from Chapel Hill picked a good weekend to take a visit to his hometown campus. The weather was beautiful, and the Tar Heel football team also hosted Duke in a rivalry matchup. Nobody does a better job either of putting their best foot forward on visits than the UNC coaches.

Not only was Stevenson rewarded with the Carolina experience, he also took the ultimate prize home with him in the form of a scholarship offer.