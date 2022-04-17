Carolina's QB Competition Goes Full Steam Ahead

CHAPEL HILL – At some point in fall camp, likely in the middle of August, North Carolina’s coaches are likely going to make a decision: Jacolby Criswell or Drake Maye? Quarterback battles are always all the rage no matter the program, but coming off the three-year Sam Howell era, the competition between Criswell and Maye will generate even more buzz as the season nears. Howell pretty much set every passing record at Carolina, and he was an instant smash as a true freshman in 2019. Both Criswell and Maye have been in the program, and both are considered quality replacements for Howell, but the question hanging over Mack Brown’s program as it concluded spring practice last weekend surrounded the most important position on the field. “I think the good thing for them is they can play,” Brown said, maintaining a consistent stance that both are super talented and worthy of getting the nod. Not once this spring did the Hall of Fame coach express concern about the position aside from the obvious lack of experience. In two seasons at UNC, Criswell has played 94 snaps and completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 195 yards and a score. He was also credited with 16 carries for 100 yards and a TD. At 6 feet and 232 pounds, the Morrilton, AR, native is built like a fullback from years past, but he can move well laterally, can burst up field when necessary, and most important, can make all of the throws.

UNC Coach Mack Brown likes his quarterbacks a lot, but won't decide on a starter until August. (Jenna Miller/THI)

As a true freshman last season, Maye saw action in four games: Georgia State; Duke; Wofford; and South Carolina. He played a total of 41 snaps completing 7 of 10 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, and running the ball six times for 62 yards. At 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, Maye looks different than Criswell, but both do many of the same things well. In fact, Brown says the offense doesn’t change at all for either of them. They run the same stuff. Confidence from teammates isn’t an issue, either. “Both of them have incredible arms, incredible IQs, and they can make a play when it’s needed,” junior wide receiver Josh Downs said. “Drake is a really intelligent football player. He’s a baller, he loves to play football. And Jacolby just has natural talent. He probably has the best arm I’ve ever seen.” Criswell and Maye get along just fine. They push each other through competition, but it’s a healthy battle. No venom anywhere within the Kenan Football Center. It is work, a grind, and a matter of one trying to beat out the other, and vice versa. “They are so much more confident, and you can tell that last year when you have no chance to play unless somebody gets hurt, you’re not as intense,” Brown said. “And that’s just real because they didn’t think they were really going to play because Sam never got hurt. We weren’t beating people badly enough to let them get in.”

Sophomore Jacolby Criswell has been in the program for two years and has taken 94 snaps in games. (Jenna Miller/THI)

Times are different now. Literally everything Criswell and Maye do is being graded. This isn’t a rebuild situation where there might be time bide, Brown is in year four, the Tar Heels are coming off a highly disappointing 6-7 season, and their one true star from a year ago is off to the NFL. There isn’t a minute or rep to waste. “It’s real, and they’re in a battle to see who plays and that’s every minute of every day,” Brown said. “We’re grading every throw they make and you can tell we’re talking a lot about getting the ball out of your hands fast. Because they got to get the ball out of their hands and we’ve put in some quicks and we put in we’re moving the quarterback. We’re doing some things now that we think will help this offense that we didn’t do the first three years.” So, UNC is growing the position, which speaks volumes to the confidence Brown and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who is also the quarterbacks coach, has in the tandem. They also have it in themselves and each other. And that allows them to uplift one another by the simple nature of the daily battle. “It’s a competitive thing,” Criswell said. “I mean you see one person makes a huge play and you are like alright I can make the same play or I can do better. So, like I said before we are very competitive anything I do that looks awesome, he’s going to make sure he does it even awesomer until we are just so competitive.

UNC redshirt freshman Drake Maye played 41 snaps in four games last season. (Jenna Miller/THI)

“I mean the offense is set with whoever is quarterback. I mean this offense is going to explode no matter what.” Maye carries the same healthy outlook. “I think that’s what helping both of us get better,” he said. “We are pushing each other to get better and I lead a touchdown drive, he leads one and kind of going back and forth. I think besides the first one all of our drives were touchdowns. “So, that’s one of the great things about having another guy in the room to push you. We are both getting better every day and just working to battle it out.” Brown says a decision will be made in fall camp, but he won’t rule out playing both and maybe going the hot-hand route. One might start a game, but the other could finish. One week it might be Criswell relieving Maye, the next it might be Maye relieving Criswell. Or, one could flat out win the job in August. That would be ideal, though Brown dismisses the notion that having two quarterbacks means you don’t have any. “The fact that you’ve got two that can both play, everybody says if you got two then you got none. It’s really not true,” he said. “If you’ve got two, you’re secured because if one does go out and they’re really, really close, it’s not going to change the confidence of your team and it’s also not going to change your play selection.” Criswell or Maye? Maye or Criswell? There really is no order at this time, but that could change in several months. Until then, UNC has a good old fashioned QB battle. And Howell’s replacement will be…?

Below, Jacolby Criswell & Drake Maye Post-Spring Game Interviews