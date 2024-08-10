PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1NTDlZR1NONTMzJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Carolina's Quarterback Battle Continues

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

CHAPEL HILL – Ten practices into fall camp, and North Carolina’s coaching staff had not settled on a starting quarterback, at least as of Saturday afternoon moments after the Tar Heels finished their workout.

Quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey took questions from the assembled media at the Koman Practice Complex, much of which focused on the QB battle between Max Johnson and Conner Harrell. Jacolby Criswell was mentioned some, but it appears this has really been a two-man race all along.

In eventually making a decision, Brown and Lindsey have said they want to see some kind of separation. But Lindsey didn’t intimate anyone has stepped out in front. The inconsistency atop the leaderboard has marked this battle going back to the spring.

“I think it’s day-to-day,” Lindsey said, referring to an updated depth chart and the movement at that spot. “There are some days one will have better than the other.”

When Tar Heel Illustrated was at practice this past Tuesday, Johnson and Harrell rotated reps with the blue team, which comprises the starters. Criswell got a couple of reps with the blues, but was almost always with the third team, and in some drills got fewer reps than Johnson or Harrell.

“We’re rotating guys, still all three, and really in some ways in a reward system,” Lindsey said. “We base the depth chart on who plays best the day before, but they’re all getting reps with the ones still. We rotate three. So, we’re not really ready to make a decision, and we won’t have to. We’re not quite three weeks from playing.”

Advertisement

Johnson spent two seasons at LSU and the last two at Texas A&M. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he has played in 30 games, starting 22 times, and is 474-for-784 with 5,853 yards, 47 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. His father, Brad Johnson, played in the NFL for 15 years and won a Super Bowl.

Harrell is now a redshirt sophomore in his third season at UNC. Sitting behind Drake Maye, he played little last season, but did start the Tar Heels’ bowl loss to West Virginia.

He was 18-for-27 with a touchdown and two interceptions that day. And for the season, was 22-for-30 with 270 yards, two scores and two picks. He has played only 93 snaps at Carolina.

Johnson, however, has played 1,624 snaps, including 424 last season before a rib injury ended his campaign, and 103 of his career passing attempts have either been dropped (60) or throw aways (43). In his second year at LSU, 30 Tigers’ receivers dropped 30 of Johnson’s passes.

“When you look at those three guys, Max obviously has the experience, but at the same time, here at Carolina in our offense, he’s not the most experienced,” Lindsey said. “Any time you change schools, terminology’s different, some concepts and so forth.

“Conner has an advantage there for sure because he’s been with me for a year. And then Jacolby’s coming in in the summer and really, and for the short time he’s been here, it’s really amazing to see how he’s grown, understanding terminology of the offense.”

At the end of spring practice, Lindsey sat down with Johnson and Harrell to discuss what was needed over the summer, and it’s clear he’s pleased with how both players ran with the instructions.

“When you look at those three guys, Max obviously has the experience, but at the same time, here at Carolina in our offense, he’s not the most experienced. Any time you change schools, terminology’s different, some concepts and so forth."
— UNC OC Chip LIndsey

“What I saw this summer is they both did things together as leaders together. They got the receivers together and worked, and the times that we were with them in the summer, you can just see it.”

Loaded with intel and having a keen grasp on where each player is, Lindsey was asked to simplify how he sees Harrel and Johnson.

On Harrell: “I think Conner’s a much more accurate thrower. I think he’s improved in that. The work he’s put in to get his body in the right position every time he throws. Obviously, he has a great arm. He can really throw it.

“Sometimes, his body is out of whack some, and Clyde’s (Christensen) done a great job helping him with that, and we’ve really pushed him to work on these things. Stay balanced, don’t fall off. Don’t be out on your front foot, stay back. And he’s really worked hard on those things, and I think those things are paying off.”

On Johnson: “With Max, I think for him it’s still just pocket presence, being able to understand where his drop needs to be. He’s a big kid, he’s 6-5, similar to Drake but sometimes can get a little deep. So, it’s good to see him understanding, ‘hey, in this protection, this is where the o-line thinks you’re going to be. You’re going to be around eight-and-a-half, nine yards. Now this one you’re going to be about seven yards.’

“Making sure his feet are in a good spot, I think his footwork has really improved. And that’s something he asked me to do out of spring.”

UNC opens at Minnesota on August 29, and while head coach Mack Brown said after the first practice they hoped to name a starter between ten days into fall camp and ten days before the opener, that means crunch time has essentially arrived.

Expect Brown to name a starter fairly soon.

Chip Lindsey Saturday Q&A Session

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2xoZDlScE5YV3RBP3NpPUlTSVFrZldWNThGY1BwSkY/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL25vcnRoY2Fyb2xpbmEucml2 YWxzLmNvbS9uZXdzL2Nhcm9saW5hLXMtcXVhcnRlcmJhY2stYmF0dGxlLWNv bnRpbnVlcyIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDog JypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAn Km51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbm9ydGhjYXJvbGluYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUy RmNhcm9saW5hLXMtcXVhcnRlcmJhY2stYmF0dGxlLWNvbnRpbnVlcyZjNT0y MDIyNzMzMTI2JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Njcmlw dD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==