CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina might be six weeks from taking the floor in a real basketball game, but the Tar Heels’ quest for a national championship begins in earnest Monday. UNC formally opens practice looking to get a form of redemption on last season, in which it turned a wobbly season into a memorable one by reaching the national championship game, falling shot to Kansas by three points. Carolina finished 29-10, but the team the players think they were at the end of the season, which included pounding Duke in its final home game for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski, and again in the Final Four, is the literal starting point for this year’s squad. The Tar Heels have made no bones about it, the mission is a national title. Anything else is a bust. “We’re really dialed into what to expect this year and what we want, and that’s to win the national championship,” junior point guard RJ Davis recently said. “We’ve been working hard non-stop… whether it’s individually or as a team. “We’re close as a team so far, so it’s been great. The chemistry’s there, so we’re only going to move forward as well.”

Armando Bacot is one of the leading candidates for National Player of the Year for this coming season. (USA Today)

UNC returns four starters from last year’s club, and replaced Brady Manek with Northwestern transfer Pete Nance, who has drawn rave reviews from his new teammates. At 6-foot-10, Nance was honorable mention All-Big Ten this last season, and will fill two needs. One, he is strong and can defend the post, so backing up Armando Bacot will be a natural move for him. He started every game last season at the center spot for Northwestern. Plus, in averaging 14.6 points per game, Nance converted 45.2 percent of his 93 three-point attempts. So, the other is as a stretch four, a spot UNC Coach Hubert Davis prefers having among his alignment. Yet, even had the Tar Heels not added Nance, Davis would have been comfortable moving forward with a lofty mandate. “The thing that I like about our team right now is there is a hunger and a thirst and a desire,” Davis said in a summer press conference. “And it’s coming from the returning players from what they experienced last year, and then the newness of the freshmen that are really excited. And so, combining that together I think we’re in a good spot.” Bacot returns after breaking the UNC single-season record for rebounds by 95 and also averaging 16.3 points earning first-team All-ACC honors. Caleb Love is back for his junior season after averaging 15.9 points and registering his two scoring highs in NCAA Tournament wins over UCLA in the Sweet 16 and Duke in the national semifinals.

New UNC forward Pete Nance (middle) was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten last year at Northwestern. (UNC Athletics)