TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina's Search For Another Opponent Continues

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina was unsuccessful in finding an opponent to visit Kenan Stadium for this coming weekend on such short notice, but that doesn’t mean the program’s quest to add a nonconference game to its slate has ended.

Quite the contrary.

The Tar Heels won’t play this weekend, but they do have another open date scheduled for the weekend of Nov. 21, which happens to be six days before Notre Dame’s highly anticipated visit, and UNC Coach Mack Brown would like to fill that slot with a game.

“Rick (Steinbacher) is in the process right now, after he couldn’t find a good combination with them or us, he’s trying to find a game on that Friday or Saturday a week before Notre Dame,” Brown said, following Tuesday morning’s practice. “He’s working on that right now.”

Of course, Steinbacher, UNC's Senior Associate A.D., Capital Projects and Facilities, rolled up his sleeves trying to land an opponent for this upcoming weekend. But, according to UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham, money was an issue.

“A couple of schools that we talked to were asking for such an outrageous amount of money given that we have no fans, it made no sense at all,” he said Monday on the school’s Carolina Insider Podcast. “It’s a little disingenuous for those people to say, ‘Well jeeze, we should have played.’ It was absurd what they were asking for.”



