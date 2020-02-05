With Duke week here, it’ a good time to go back in time looking for North Carolina’s three biggest head-to-head recruiting wins over its arch rivals from down the road. In covering elite basketball recruits for over 20-years, with special attention paid to Duke and North Carolina, there are many top prospects that chose Duke over North Carolina. Extending back even further, some prominent Duke victories include Shane Battier, JJ Redick, Christian Laettner and Zion Williamson choosing the Blue Devils despite a valiant recruiting effort from the staffs in Chapel Hill. Legend has it that Dean Smith was so upset that Battier preferred Duke, he got off the phone abruptly when the Detroit Country Day star called to inform him. Laettner told this reporter that his mother cried when her son, a 6-foot-11 star from Angola, NY, told her that he was going to Duke. Covering both schools for two decades has allowed me such cool insight into many of the back stories of some heated recruitments between the two ACC rivals. But today, we cover the three biggest wins in recruiting that North Carolina won over Duke. The selections are based on recruitments that I personally covered from the last 20-years.



Harrison Barnes

This was probably the one recruitment that I enjoyed covering the most. It was full of suspense, twists and turns. I had tremendous access to Barnes and his mother. The Ames, IA, wing was 6-foot-8 and as skilled and athletic as anyone in his class. He shot the ball extremely well, had a skillful handle and was a matchup nightmare due to his versatile skill set. He could have gone to any school in the country, and while he always said the right thing about Iowa State, anyone with an ounce of common sense knew that Barnes was going to pick UNC or Duke. Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams were both all-in on this recruitment and they battled until the end where Barnes famously Skyped his announcement live to the audiences. In the end, the articulate baller pledged his allegiance to UNC devastating the Duke staff, alumni and fans. In my opinion, this recruitment was as difficult to crack as any that I have ever covered. The Barnes family did communicate with media, but they were strategic and clever enough to give enough information, but not enough to tip their hand. Rumor has it that the sting that the Duke staff felt radiated throughout the entire city of Durham.



Tyler Hansbrough

Now, most Duke recruiting followers may disagree that the ridiculously relentless post player from Poplar Bluff, MO, was really a huge Duke recruiting target. Their chase of Hansbrough was not well documented.

Nobody in the media really gave the Blue Devils a chance with the raging, energetic workhorse that was Tyler Hansbrough. And most UNC recruiting scribes, including myself, had commitment articles written well in advance of his announcement because it was known that he was headed to Chapel Hill. The reason that Hansbrough is included here is because I followed his recruitment insanely close and a great relationship with his AAU coaches on the St. Louis Eagles and I had a lot of intel that I didn’t share in my articles as it was kept off the record. However, what I can tell you, is that Duke really wanted ‘Psycho T’ and it wanted him badly. The Devils’ staff recruited him as hard as anyone for a good amount of time and tried really hard to overcome the objections. After all, in recruiting, which is much like sales, you will have to deal with objections. And while Duke worked hard to get Hansbrough to Duke, in the end, his love for North Carolina won out and he couldn’t wait to play the Blue Devils. His camp was vocal about the fact that he did not care for Duke. By the way, he ended up becoming the leading scorer in ACC history and went 4-0 versus Duke in its home arena, Cameron Indoor Stadium.



Brandan Wright