CHAPEL HILL – No. 5 North Carolina extended the nation's longest home winning streak to 20 games on Saturday after scoring seven runs in the last three innings to take down Xavier, 8-3. Junior Tyler Baum picked up the win after going throwing six innings and only allowing two runs while striking out seven batters. Brandon Martorano went 3-for-3 at the plate while Dylan Harris, Michael Busch and Ike Freeman also recorded multi-hit games.

Freshman Aaron Sabato blasted his first home run of the year in the bottom of the first to give the Heels a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Dylan Harris grounded out to second base with the bases loaded as the Heels looked to break the game open.

In the top of the third inning, Xavier doubled to left-center before singling up the middle to tie the game, 1-1.

In the top of the 5th, Xavier took a 2-1 lead after an infield single and double on the right field line put runners in scoring position. A sacrifice fly to centerfield brought home the run to break the deadlock.

With one out and runners on the corner in the bottom of the 5th, Caleb Roberts hit in to an inning ending double play as Xavier kept the 2-1 lead.

Coming on as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the 6th, Jackson Hesterlee smacked a two-RBI triple to right field to give the Heels a 3-2 lead.

Ike Freeman's RBI single through the right side with runners on first and third in the bottom of the seventh gave the Heels a 4-2 lead.

Michael Busch launched a 3-run home run in the 8th inning to blow open the game to give the Heels an 8-2 lead.