CHAPEL HILL – Shaky defense early in the game set the tone and ultimately led to the Tar Heels dropping the season finale and series to NC State on Saturday afternoon. Similar to Friday, Carolina had its share of chances on offense, but was unable to cash in in key moments. Freshman Will Sandy got the start and gave up six runs, four earned. Michael Busch was a bright spot on offense, notching a pair of hits.

The Tar Heel defense got off to a slow start, as an error by Dylan Harris advanced a runner and a potential base-running blunder by the Wolfpack ultimately resulted in another run to put NC State up 2-0 after the first.

With two on and two out in the second, Dallas Tessar gave one a ride, but it was caught up against the wall in left center to keep the Heels off the board.

Defensive trouble ignited another rally in the top of the third, as an Ike Freeman error and an errant throw from short put two aboard before a two-run double plated both runs. After another error and a few singles, it was 7-0 through three innings.

Another four-run inning in the Wolfpack half of the seventh rounded out the scoring for the day, an 11-0 lead that would stick.