Carolina Shutout On Senior Day
CHAPEL HILL – Shaky defense early in the game set the tone and ultimately led to the Tar Heels dropping the season finale and series to NC State on Saturday afternoon. Similar to Friday, Carolina had its share of chances on offense, but was unable to cash in in key moments. Freshman Will Sandy got the start and gave up six runs, four earned. Michael Busch was a bright spot on offense, notching a pair of hits.
KEY MOMENTS
The Tar Heel defense got off to a slow start, as an error by Dylan Harris advanced a runner and a potential base-running blunder by the Wolfpack ultimately resulted in another run to put NC State up 2-0 after the first.
With two on and two out in the second, Dallas Tessar gave one a ride, but it was caught up against the wall in left center to keep the Heels off the board.
Defensive trouble ignited another rally in the top of the third, as an Ike Freeman error and an errant throw from short put two aboard before a two-run double plated both runs. After another error and a few singles, it was 7-0 through three innings.
Another four-run inning in the Wolfpack half of the seventh rounded out the scoring for the day, an 11-0 lead that would stick.
NOTABLES
Michael Busch recorded a pair of hits on the day to extend his reached-base streak to 28 games.
Carolina's defense struggled all weekend. With four errors on Saturday, that tied the season mark for most in a game, and also tied the most errors in an ACC series with seven (seven vs. Boston College).
The Tar Heels were shut out at home for the first time since March 14 of last season, when they lost 1-0 to Gardner-Webb.
This was the first time NC State won a series in Chapel Hill since 2004, and the Wolfpack's first series win against UNC since 2016.
PITCHER RECORDS
Win: Nick Swiney (7-1)
Loss: Will Sandy (2-2)
UP NEXT
Carolina will be slotted as the fifth seed playing in pod D in the upcoming ACC Tournament. Pool play will be held Tuesday May 21 – Friday May 24, with the semifinals and championship to follow on Saturday and Sunday. The ACC Tournament will be held at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.