Chapel Hill, N.C. – No. 13 North Carolina completed its sweep against Boston College with a commanding 16-8 win on Sunday afternoon. The Heels used a 12-run sixth inning to propel themselves to the sweep, giving them back-to-back ACC series sweeps, eight consecutive ACC wins at home and tying them for first place in the ACC Coastal Divison with Georgia Tech. Eight of the nine Tar Heel starts recorded at least one hit on Sunday, with six of those eight having multi-hit games. Dylan Enwiller, Michael Busch and Danny Serretti all recorded multi-hit and multi-RBI games as Busch and Serretti also hit home runs. Ben Casparius picked up the win after throwing a season high 3.2 innings while shutting out the Eagles and striking out three.

KEY MOMENTS

For the first time in the series the Tar Heel scored first as they took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Ike Freeman and Jackson Hesterlee hit back-to-back singles to put runners on second and third with no outs. Brandon Martoano drove home Freeman with a fielders choice to second base before Ashton McGee singled to bring home Hesterlee. Boston College responded immediately in the top of the third with six runs on five hits and one Tar Heel error to take the 6-2 lead. Carolina cut in to the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to a Dylan Enwiller sacrifice fly to score Ashton McGee and a Michael Busch solo home run to make it 6-4. North Carolina exploded with a 12-run inning in the bottom of the sixth on 8 hits which included a two-RBI double from Michael Busch, a three-run home run from Danny Serretti and a three-RBI double from Dylan Enwiller.In total, the Tar Heels sent 16 batters to the plate.

NOTABLES

Will Sandy gave up a career high six runs on Sunday against Boston College. His previous high was four against Georgia Tech on April 7. Michael Busch hit his team leading 12th home run in the fifth inning with a solo shot to right field. It's his 5th home run in his last 6 games and he has a RBI in 13 of his last 14 games and 16 of his last 18 games. The home run extended his career best hitting streak to 10 games and gave him a 14-game reached base streak. Joey Lancellotti set a season high in innings pitched with 3.2 after coming out of the bullpen in relief of Will Sandy. The Heel scored 12 runs in the 6th inning, the first time they have scored 10 or more runs in an inning since March 4, 2018 when they scored 10 against Liberty. 8 of the 9 starters for the Heels had at least one hit, and six of those 8 had multi-hit games. Enwiller recorded his 3rd game with four RBI. So far this season, he has five games with two or more RBI after not having any such games last year. Enwiller, Busch, Serretti and Martorano all had multi-RBI games. 16 runs ties the season record for most runs in a ACC game this year, as the Heels also scored 16 against Duke on March 31. Both games came on a Sunday to complete the weekend sweep.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: North Carolina, Joey Lancellotti (3-2) Loss: Boston College, Sean Hughes (0-1)

UP NEXT