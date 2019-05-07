Connor Ollio pitched four innings and tied his career-high with five strikeouts for the Tar Heels, while Austin Love picked up his sixth win of the season in relief.

Chapel Hill --- Aaron Sabato and Jackson Hesterlee both drove in four runs as No. 12 North Carolina knocked off Winthrop, 13-9, Tuesday night at Boshamer Stadium.

Winthrop got on the board in the top of the first with a small two-out rally. After Spencer Yankle singled, Hunter Lipscomb roped a double to the gap to give the Eagles an early 1-0 advantage.

Carolina responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning when Aaron Sabato crushed a long fly ball to centerfield that just kept carrying, clearing the fence and giving the Tar Heels a 3-1 lead.

Jackson Hesterlee extended the team's lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second with a home run of his own. He hit his sixth of the year to right field to end Winthrop starter Braxton Foley's day.

Winthrop tied the game against Tar Heel starter Connor Ollio and Josh Dotson in the fifth with four runs in the top of the inning.

Ashton McGee got the Carolina lead back in a big way with one swing of the bat in the bottom of the third. With two outs, he hit a three-run home run to right field, a no-doubter that gave the Tar Heels an 8-5 lead.

Winthrop got the game within a run in the top of the seventh. The Eagles drove in two runs off of the Tar Heel bullpen on an error and a sacrifice fly, making it 8-7.

Hesterlee got the pair of runs back with an RBI double, his third and fourth of the game to help the Tar Heels cushion the lead for Joey Lancellotti.

Winthrop loaded the bases in the top of the ninth and got the tying run to the plate, but Joey Lancellotti worked out of the jam and wrapped up the 13-9 win for the Tar Heels.