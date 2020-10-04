Roy Williams has gotten off to a strong start with the 2021 recruiting class. With two commitments from Dontrez Styles and D'Marco Dunn in his back pocket, the legendary head coach isn't about to let grass grow under his feet.

There are several other top prospects with offers from the Tar Heels that are being aggressively recruited. But the staff isn't even stopping there. As they continue to look for talent, a seven-footer right under their nose shouldn't be hard to find.

That is the case with Jonas Aidoo, who attends prep school at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte. His resume is impressive enough that he has moved all the way up the Rivals rankings to No.104. His recruitment has also moved up the charts with offers from NC State, Wake Forest, Clemson, Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Alabama, Georgia, Houston, Iona, Marquette, Ole Miss, Providence, Rutgers, St. John's, South Carolina, VCU, Wichita State, and a couple of more mid-majors.

We spoke with Liberty Heights Head Coach Mike Wright on Friday night. He introduced us to his dynamic big man, and described the scene when he first got word that his beloved Tar Heels had reached out.