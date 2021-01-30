TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina & The Commonwealth: UNC In Virginia Over The Years

The slogan “Virginia is for lovers” is under attack by North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and his coaching staff. The Tar Heels are looking to make the case that “Virginia is for Tar Heels” if Brown continues to drain the commonwealth of its football talent.

Virginia has always been a key state to recruit and much of North Carolina’s football success has had a Virginia flavor. Most of the best UNC teams had a good crop of players from the North. Standouts like Mike Voight, Lawrence Taylor, Dre' Bly, Tommy Thigpen, and Ronald Curry come to mind.