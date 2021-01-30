TarHeelIllustrated - Carolina & The Commonwealth: UNC In Virginia Over The Years

Carolina & The Commonwealth: UNC In Virginia Over The Years
*Note: Chart at the end of this piece notes UNC's recruiting in Virginia dating back to 2002 when Rivals started ranking prospects.
The slogan “Virginia is for lovers” is under attack by North Carolina Coach Mack Brown and his coaching staff. The Tar Heels are looking to make the case that “Virginia is for Tar Heels” if Brown continues to drain the commonwealth of its football talent.
Virginia has always been a key state to recruit and much of North Carolina’s football success has had a Virginia flavor. Most of the best UNC teams had a good crop of players from the North. Standouts like Mike Voight, Lawrence Taylor, Dre' Bly, Tommy Thigpen, and Ronald Curry come to mind.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news