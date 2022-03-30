Carolina to Host #TyleeStrong Spring Game Presented by Wegman’s on April 9

CHAPEL HILL– North Carolina will host the #TyleeStrong Spring Football Game presented by Wegman’s on Saturday, April 9, at 3 p.m. in Kenan Stadium. The game is being named this year to show support for UNC wide receiver Tylee Craft, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. It will be the culmination of the 15-practice spring session, and will be the first time for fans to get a glimpse of their 2022 Tar Heels. Admission is free.

The Spring Game will feature a Fan Fest around the Bell Tower. The Fan Fest will start at 1 p.m. and remain open until 2:30 p.m. It will include interactive games for kids, the Bell Tower climb, music and more! Carolina Turnkey Tailgating will also be available in the Bell Tower prior to the Spring Game. To reserve your spot, click HERE.

All fans attending the Spring Game will have the chance to win great prizes including: A trip for two (2) to a Carolina Football away/neutral site game in 2022, lunch for four in the Kenan Football Center’s training table, big screen televisions, signed footballs and helmets, and more.

Students attending the game will have the special opportunity to take part in a Jordan Sneaker Giveaway. In order to enter, the entrant must be a UNC-Chapel Hill student. Entries will close at 3:30 p.m. The announcement of the winners will take place at the end of the Spring Game and students must be present to win.

Carolina Ticket Sales will be available at the Kenan Stadium Gate 3 ticket office for fans to place deposits for season tickets. Season tickets are on sale now on GoHeels.com starting at just $150.

SPRING GAME PARKING INFORMATION –

Public Parking - No Fee:

• Craige Deck

• Boshamer Lot

• Manning Lot

• Bowles Lot

• Bell Tower Deck

Public Parking – Fee (flat fee of $5 or regular hourly rate)

• Rams Head Deck



