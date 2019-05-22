Durham, N.C. -- No. 19 North Carolina earned a hard fought 3-2 walk off win against Virginia Wednesday night to open up group play 1-0. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, Caleb Roberts was hit by a pitch which scored pinch runner Angel Zarate from third for the game-winning run. Tyler Baum and Joey Lancellotti were both dominant on the mound as Baum threw 7.1 innings and only surrendered two earned runs on five hits and Lancellotti threw 2.2 shutout innings to secure the win. North Carolina will face Miami on Friday at 3 p.m. in its next game. The winner of that game will advance to Saturday's semifinals against Boston College.

KEY MOMENTS

After Aaron Sabato doubled off the left field wall in the bottom of the fourth inning, Ike Freeman singled to right field to score Sabato to give the Tar Heels a 1-0 lead. The Virginia right fielder missed the ball as he tried to field it and Freeman made his way to third on the two-base error. With runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the 6th inning, Tyler Baum induced a pop up to first base to hold the Cavaliers scoreless and maintain the 1-0 lead. Michael Busch started the 7th inning with a leadoff triple before jogging home on a Danny Serretti double to give the Heels a 2-0 lead. Virginia responded with a solo home run to lead off the seventh inning to make it 2-1. Virginia tied the game in the top of the 8th inning with a single through the right side of the infield that scored a runner from second to make it 2-2. After a Danny Serretti double and an Ike Freeman walk in the bottom of the 8th inning, Dylan Enwiller struck out to end the inning as the Heels couldn't retake the lead. With one out and bases loaded in the top of the 9th inning, Joey Lancellotti struck out a Cavalier and induced a ground out to shortstop to get out of the jam. Caleb Roberts was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Tar Heels a walk off win.

NOTABLES

Aaron Sabato extended his career best reached base streak to 19 straight games after a double in the bottom of the fourth inning. He has at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Tyler Baum retired retired 11 straight Virginia batters from the second through the sixth inning. North Carolina is now 25- 6 when scoring first, 35-2 and when leading after 7 innings and 4-0 when tied after 8 innings. Ike Freeman collected his 15th multi-hit game of the season and his first since May 8 against ECU. Michael Busch picked up his first career triple in the bottom of the 6th inning and extended his career best, and team best, reached base streak to 29 consecutive games. Tyler Baum had his second longest outing of the year. He threw 7.1 innings, struck out six batters, walked two, and only gave up two earned runs on five hits. He threw 63 of his 97 pitches for strikes. The 7.1 innings by Tyler Baum were the most thrown by a UNC pitcher in an ACC Tournament game since Kent Emanuel tossed eight scoreless against Miami on May 23, 2013. This is the first ACC Tournament game that has gone to extra innings since the 18-inning marathon against NC State in 2013. Joey Lancellotti has now thrown 2.0+ innings in 13 of his last 15 relief appearances.

PITCHER RECORDS

Win: North Carolina, Joey Lancellotti (5-2) Lose: Virginia, Andrew Abbott (2-3)

UP NEXT