CHAPEL HILL – No. 15 North Carolina walked off Virginia Saturday afternoon, 5-4, as Ashton McGee singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to even the series between the Tar Heels and the Cavaliers. Both sides went back and forth through the first four inning as we entered the fifth inning tied, 4-4. That's where the Tar Heel bullpen came in as Caden O'Brien and Joey Lancellotti threw six shutout innings while only giving up five hits to the Cavaliers. Lancellotti picked up the win on the mound after shutting out Virginia for the final three innings.

KEY MOMENTS

Virginia jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. The Cavaliers were looking for more, but Ashton McGee caught a fly ball in left field and fired a rocket to home to get the runner out at the plate to end the inning. Ike Freeman cut the lead in half with a two-out RBI single to left field that scored Dylan Harris from second base to make it 2-1. Carolina took its first lead of the game in to the third inning after scoring three runs in the second for the 4-2 lead. Dylan Enwiller got things going with a single before advancing to second on a wild throw. The senior then stole third before scoring on a wild pitch. The big swing of the bat came from Aaron Sabato as he doubled to left field to score Dylan Harris before Ike Freeman walked with the bases loaded for the 4-2 advantage. Virginia cut in to the lead by scoring on a wild pitch to make it a 4-3 Tar Heel lead. Virginia tied the game in the fourth inning after a sacrifice fly to right field scored a Cavalier runner from third to make it 4-4. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, Ashton McGee singled to left field to score Michael Busch from third to give the Heels a 5-4 win.

NOTABLES

Michael Busch extended his career best hitting streak to 13-games with a single in the second inning. Ike Freeman picked up his ninth multi-RBI game of the season after driving home two runs in the first two innings. It's his first multi-RBI game, and first RBI, since April 13 against Notre Dame. Saturday's outing was the first time all season that Austin Bergner failed to record a strikeout in an appearance. Caden O'Brien threw 3.0 shutout innings against Virginia only giving up one hit. His 3.0 tied his second longest outing of the season as he also threw 3.0 against Virginia Tech on March 24. His longest outing is 3.2 IP in his season debut on February 19 against NC A&T. O'Brien struck out two batters on Saturday, and it was the first time he has struck out more than one batter since March 24 against Virginia Tech. After throwing 3.0 innings out of the bullpen, Joey Lancellotti has now thrown at least 2.0+ innings in his last nine appearances. Lancellotti has now won his last three appearances for the Heels while not giving up a single run in those 9.1 innings. Ashton McGee has four straight multi-hit games.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: North Carolina, Joey Lancellotti (4-2) Loss: Virginia, Andrew Abbott (2-2)

UP NEXT