TarHeelIllustrated - Carter's Passion For Football Will Soon Find An NFL Home

CHAPEL HILL - When it comes to playing football, Michael Carter cannot get enough of it. “I really love football,” he recently said. “I’d die I love football so much.” Look at his four-year career at North Carolina, and it is easy to see that Carter is not lying about his passion for a game he has been playing nearly his entire life. A former 3-star running back from Navarre, FL, Carter finished his UNC career with 514 carries for 3,404 yards and 22 touchdowns. His 6.62 yards per rush average is a program record, showing just how elite he was as a Tar Heel. Still, it was not always smooth sailing for Carter, who first arrived in Chapel Hill in January 2017. From nagging injuries to a 2-9 season that ultimately led to a program rebuild, Carter’s first few years at Carolina was full of more lows than highs. After a solid freshman season that saw him appear in 11 games and rush for 559 yards, Carter broke his wrist in August 2018, which kept him out of fall camp and the first two games of his sophomore season. Carter would go on to play in nine games, starting three, and run for 587 yards and two touchdowns. Solid numbers for a young back, but nothing like he was set to put up as an upperclassman. So, besides a coaching change that would see Mack Brown replace former UNC Coach Larry Fedora in November 2018, what changed between Carter’s first two and last two years as a Tar Heel? “My sophomore year, I had a broken hand and my junior year, I was a good player, but I wasn't really 100 percent every single game…” Carter said. “Just taking care of my body, I learned how to do that better. And then also just studying film better. Not just going into the game with talent, really having a plan.”

Michael Carter ran for 1,000-plus yards in each of his last two seasons at UNC. (ACC Media)

A more mature player, Carter shined during Brown’s first season back at the helm in 2019, rushing for 1,003 yards and three touchdowns on his way to being named third-team All-ACC. Not only did Carter show just how dangerous of a runner he is, he also started to display his versatility, catching 21 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. His 124.8 all-purpose yards as a junior led the team and ranked fourth in the ACC. Carter’s versatility is a characteristic he hopes NFL coaches notice the most about his game. “Just personally, I think my versatility along with my vision,” Carter said. “I think some guys can see the hole and can't get there and some guys can't see the hole, even if they have the ability to get there. “So, just having that vision and patience to run as well as having pass-catching ability. Just being able to be that complete guy.” If 2019 was a breakout season for Carter, his senior campaign in 2020 solidified him as one of the most dangerous backs in college football. Voted a team captain and starting in all 11 games he appeared in, Carter racked up 1,512 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns before opting out of the Orange Bowl last December. His 267 receiving yards, 1,245 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns and 113.2 rushing yards per game average were all career highs. Carter’s final season success led to him being voted a PFF first-team All-American, an AP third-team All-American and an All-ACC first-team back. His abilities as an all-purpose guy also saw him be named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award.

Michael Carter ran for 3,404 yards during his Carolina career. (Jacob Turner/THI)

Those numbers and accolades become even more impressive when considering he shared reps the last two seasons with former teammate and fellow NFL prospect Javonte Williams. The tandem combined to run for 2,385 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. Both were selected as All-Americans and Williams was even voted PFF’s ACC Player of the Year. With Carter and Williams leading the way, UNC’s rushing attack was elite, and their relationship played a big role in their success. “I think what’s important between me and Javonte is that we learned a lot from each other…” Carter said. “What I love about him is that we matched each other’s energy. We both play with passion. If he breaks off a long run, I’ve got to have the next one and vice versa. We were able to compete with each other, but have fun doing it.” Just a few weeks after opting out of the Orange Bowl, Carter was selected to play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Alabama alongside former teammate Chazz Surratt. Carter shined in the practices and game, rushing eight times for a game-high 60 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 15 yards. “I feel like I learned so much, just how to carry myself like a pro, what a playbook will look like and the time that you have to put into it,” Carter said. “And just being able to manage your time. Nobody’s checking for you, so you’ve got to be able to get up on your own and do stuff on your own.” His performances throughout the week undoubtedly boosted his draft stock and even drew praise from Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who coached Carter and the National Team during the senior bowl.

Michael Carter ran for a game-high 60 yards and a score in the Senior Bowl. (USA Today)