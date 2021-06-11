In the world of basketball recruiting, June is known as the month for camps. The first big one is the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas followed by the NBPA Top 100 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rob Cassidy is Rivals' Director of Basketball Recruiting, and he was on hand in Sin City this week for the Pangos event. There weren't a ton of Tar Heel recruits participating but there were enough to check in with Cassidy on his take.



