Ladenslager will soon return to UNC on his official visit. His next trip to Chapel Hill is slated for June 21-23. He talked all things Tar Heels with THI. Here is our full conversation with him:

Now, Ladenslager and the rest of Carolina's class, which now consists of seven players and is ranked No. 20 in the nation, will seek to sell the virtues of the program to unsigned prospects across the United States considering Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels for their home as they make their commitments known.

He was the second commit in the class, only behind highly-touted, 4-star in-state quarterback Bryce Baker of Kernersville, NC, who committed in June.

Ladenslager was back in Chapel Hill yet again from April 10-11, sitting in on team meetings, having lunch with and participating in up-close and personal meetings with the coaches, getting a feel for campus, and watching Carolina practice.

"I just knew that's where I wanted to be," Landsenslager told THI after selecting UNC early in the process last September. But his recruitment, which was shut down shortly after the Tar Heels' big 40-34 win over Appalachian State, began last spring.

The Owings Mills, MD, product, who is ranked No. 16 in the state of Maryland and No. 40 nationally at the position, always knew where he wanted to attend school.

Kamden Ladenslager is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound 3-star class of 2025 weakside defensive end who has long been committed to rush the passer for North Carolina.

THI: What were you able to do during your return trip to Carolina, and did you have the opportunity to do anything new that you weren't able to experience during previous visits to campus?

LADENSLAGER: "I was able to sit in on meetings, meet with coaches, have lunch with coaches, and watch spring practice, which was great to see so. That was something new that I saw."

THI: How was your meeting with new Tar Heels' defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, and why are you excited to get to work with him at Carolina in 2025?

LADENSLAGER: "Meeting with Coach Collins was great. It was my first time meeting him in person, so I was really looking forward to it. We talked about the defense for this upcoming season and we also talked about my family life and how this year was going for me. It was overall a great conversation with Coach Collins. I really like the energy he brings to the defense, and I'm super excited to see how well they do this upcoming season."

THI: When you first committed with UNC, Tim Cross was still Tar Heels' defensive line coach. What do you think of the recent hire of Ted Monachino, and do you believe that he can develop you as a player and lead you to greatness on the gridiron at Carolina?

LADENSLAGER: "I like him a lot as the new defensive line coach, and I feel like I can learn a lot playing for him. I'm looking forward to learning how to maximize my potential as a pass-rusher and win ACC championships."

THI: How did you like the way defensive line coach Ted Monanchino ran his position group through the drills and the practices, and what do you like about your future Tar Heels' position coach off the field as a person?

Do you think he will help you transition to the new environment at UNC both on and off the field?

LADENSLAGER: "I really loved how Coach Moanchino really drilled fundamentals, and I love Coach Monachino off the field. We first met when he came to my campus this winter after he got hired, and we've been talking every week since. I think having him as a great mentor and someone to help guide me through the college transition is awesome.

THI: How did you like the way Coach Mack Brown ran Carolina's practice with the microphone, managing the players from a bird's eye point-of-view, and what did you think about the Hall of Fame legend's ability to lead the program overall after getting an up-close and personal look at the Tar Heels' football operation during your most recent visit to campus?

LADENSLAGER: "I really liked the tempo of the practice and how it was constantly moving. It felt like they maximized their practice time. It was awesome to see a ton of live-tackling plays. I also liked Coach Brown's message in the team meeting before practice about constantly getting better."

THI: Tell us what makes you excited to get started at UNC from a student perspective, earning an excellent degree and participating in campus life.

LADENSLAGER: "I'm super excited to be a part of the Carolina family and live down there for the next four years, learning all about what the school has to offer.

THI: What are your final thoughts on your most recent visit to Chapel Hill?

LADENSLAGER: "I had an amazing two days, and I can't wait to be back on my official visit on June 21."