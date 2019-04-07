TarHeelIllustrated.com

Catching Up With 3-Star DE Quentin Williams
CHARLOTTE – Quentin Williams hasn’t exactly been a stranger to Chapel Hill of late. The 3-star defensive end in the class of 2020 from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte has been to UNC a few t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news