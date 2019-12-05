News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-05 21:52:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Catching Up with 3-Star OL Yousef Mugharbil

THI catches up with 3-star OL Yousef Mugharbil to get an update on his recruitment and more of his thoughts about UNC.
THI catches up with 3-star OL Yousef Mugharbil to get an update on his recruitment and more of his thoughts about UNC.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Yousef Mugharbil is a 3-star offensive lineman remains squarely on North Carolina’s radar for the class of 2021.The Murphy (NC) High School standout has an offer from the Tar Heels and recently spo...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}