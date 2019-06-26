News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 00:10:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Catching Up With 3-Star WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

Uvu3qcmbdgqv6yqt8apj
20221 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was recently in Chapel Hill and tells THI how his visit went.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, a 3-star class of 2021 wide receiver from Dillon (SC) High School recently visited North Carolina as he continues to get more information about Mack Brown’s program.Huggins-Br...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}