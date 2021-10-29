Class of 2022 North Carolina commit Malaki Hamrick out of Shelby (NC) High School was in Chapel Hill on Oct. 16 for the Tar Heels' 45-42 win over the Miami Hurricanes. Hamrick, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 200 pounds, committed to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on February 26.

The Golden Lions went into their last regular season game Friday night with an 8-1 record and took on Burns. Not including Friday's stats, the 4-star outside linebacker has some impressive stats with 76 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and 11.5 sacks. He also returned a blocked punt for a score,

THI caught up with Hamrick to get the latest on his season: