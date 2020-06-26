TarHeelIllustrated - Catching Up With 4-Star 2022 WR Shaleak Knotts

Here is what he had to say:

THI caught up with Knotts last weekend at the Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament to see how things are going with him since the last time we talked with the 6-foot-2, 175-pounder.

The Monroe (NC) High School standout is now a 4-star prospect and has elevated himself to where he’s considered one of the top prospects in the state for the class of 2022. Among his offers, aside from UNC, are Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Miami, Michigan State and Louisville among many others.

ROCK HILL, SC – Shaleak Knotts has been on North Carolina’s radar for some time already even though he’s entering his junior year in high school.





Q: What do you hope to get out of this, just get out here and compete?

KNOTTS: “Get out and compete. We haven’t done this in a long time (so) get back out here and have fun.”





Q: What have you been doing these last few months?

KNOTTS: “I’ve been working out, been getting ready for the season.”





Q: Recruiting-wise, you’re a really highly ranked kid, what schools are you hearing from?

KNOTTS: “UNC, Penn State, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina. There’s a lot of in-state schools and out-of-state schools.”





Q: Speaking of (North) Carolina, what coach has been in contact with you?

KNOTTS: “Coach (Lonnie) Galloway.”





Q: What do you think about him?

KNOTTS: “We’ve got a close bond, we talk to each other all the time.”





Q: There’s an impressive 2021 group coming in for the Tar Heels, and does the quarterback and offensive play have a big impact on you when looking at a school?

KNOTTS: “Yes, mam. I know a lot of them (class of 2021) so that makes me go harder and look at Carolina like I can make it my home one day.”





Q: It’s still early for you, but are you thinking about when you may make a decision?

KNOTTS: “I’m thinking about deep into my junior year.”





Q: You’re playing in a tough league with Sun Valley, Weddington and all these top players. How does it feel playing in a league with (UNC commit) Gavin (Blackwell), (Clemson commit Will) Shipley)…?

KNOTTS: “It’s competitive, it’s really good. We’re all close, we’re all good buddies, but when it’s on the field, we all (Compete).”



