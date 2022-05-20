CONCORD, NC – Class of 2024 wide receiver Jordan Shipp is a player on the prep level whose recruiting stock is rising.

A 4-star prospect who attends Providence Day in Charlotte, Shipp has received offers from West Virginia, Louisville, Virginia Tech, NC State, and South Carolina among others. North Carolina has not yet offered, but are in regular contact, and the Tar Heels extending would not be a surprise.

Coming off a sophomore season in which he caught double-digit touchdown passes, the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder’s offer list should continue to grow. Shipp is rated the No. 181 overall prospect nationally in his class, including No. 31 at his position and No. 4 overall in the state of North Carolina.

Shipp recently participated in the Queen City Showdown Tournament hosted by the Blazing 7-on-7 Championship series on May 14-15 at West Cabarrus High School.

THI caught up with Shipp at the Blazing 7-on-7 tournament to get an update on his recruitment.

Below is the full Q&A: