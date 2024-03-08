Thomas Davis Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound instate talent from Weddington High School in Matthews, NC, who could make a critical addition to a major Power 4 program.

A major contributor to Warriors last season during their dominant 14-2 and state championship finish with his hybrid skillset on that extends across the gridiron on the defense. North Carolina targeted him a while ago, and some of his other offers also include Auburn, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCLA, and Virginia Tech, among others.

His father, Thomas Davis, played a long time for the Carolina Panthers, plus for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Redskins from 2005-2020.

Clemson and Georgia have recently increased their contact, as well. But UNC has been there since the beginning, and staying in his backyard with the Tar Heels is an idea that intrigues Thomas, he told THI. He spoke that and all things Tar Heels with us. Here is all that Davis Jr. has to say about Carolina: