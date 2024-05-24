WESTFIELD, IN - One lasting memory from the 2024 AAU season for yours truly will be being a part of the media barrage with Cameron Boozer at the EYBL Session III just north of Indianapolis. The Pacers Center has less space than any venue on the Nike circuit. Combine the fact that hundreds of coaches were in attendance during the live period that normally would not be there, and many extra curious onlookers showed up just to get a glimpse of Lebron James, and breathing room was at a premium.

In the middle of the mass of humanity on Saturday afternoon several media members had cell phones and recorders extended into the face of Cameron Boozer frantically searching for any type of recruiting morsel he might drop.

After all, whichever college gets Boozer will end up with a difference maker. He leads the entire 17U EYBL division in scoring and rebounding at 24.4 and 12.8 respectively. To make matters even more impressive he does it as effortlessly as any player in recent memory. It is almost like every time we have seen Boozer play he has had these type of numbers without breaking a sweat.

Boozer is very reserved and educated in an interview session. He is calculated in what he says, and gives away very little. But that didn't keep several of us from trying. minutes after the 9-1 Nightrydas defeated Boo Williams in the third game of a four game weekend.

