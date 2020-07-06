TarHeelIllustrated - Catching Up With Dontrez Styles

Dontrez Styles committed April 18 to play basketball at North Carolina and remains the sole prospect in his class to pop for the Tar Heels. But he’s working on a few guys, he says.

THI caught up with Styles to see how things are going this summer, how he’s been working out during the pandemic and just which prospects he’s selling UNC basketball to the most.

Styles, who is a 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward who attends Kinston (NC) High School, is rated the No. 56 overall prospect nationally in the class and No. 11 at his position, but he could rise in the rankings once some events start back up or he gets into the high school season.

Rivals.com’s Dan McDonald doesn’t have to be sold on Styles, as he sees him as a player who could move up quite a bit.

“Because I know his college destination, it makes it easy to project a ton of success for North Carolina commit Dontrez Styles,” McDonald wrote last month. “I love his potential as a combo forward. I think he's skilled and athletic enough to play the small forward spot for Roy Williams, but he can also slide down as a small ball 4-man. He'll be really good for the Tar Heels.

Here is our interview Sunday evening with Dontrez Styles:



