News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 10:20:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Catching Up With Former UGA Commit Jared Wilson

THI checked in with 3-star former former Georgia commit Jared Wilson, who has been to UNC a couple of times of late.
THI checked in with 3-star former former Georgia commit Jared Wilson, who has been to UNC a couple of times of late. (Jacob Turner, THI)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Jared Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 345- pound offensive lineman from West Forsyth High School out of Clemmons, NC, recently re-opened his recruitment. The former Georgia commit was on campus on January 25 f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}