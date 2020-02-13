Catching Up With Former UGA Commit Jared Wilson
Jared Wilson, a 6-foot-3, 345- pound offensive lineman from West Forsyth High School out of Clemmons, NC, recently re-opened his recruitment. The former Georgia commit was on campus on January 25 f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news