MOUNT HOLLY, NC – Gabe Stephens committed to play football at North Carolina about a month ago, but the gridiron isn’t his only athletic focus.

Stephens, a star football player at Mountain Island Charter in Mt. Holly, NC, is also a prominent member of the school’s basketball team. A starting forward, he averages 12 points per game but did not participate in Saturday’s 80-63 win over Starmount, which advanced MIC to the 1-A Western Regional semifinals.

A shoulder injury sidelined Stephens, though he expects to play in the fourth-round game coming up this week.

A 4-star class of 2021 linebacker in football, Stephens chose the Tar Heels over offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida and many others.

THI was on hand and caught up with the future Tar Heel to see how things are going on with him:



