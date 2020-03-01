Catching Up With Gabe Stephens
*Note: Full Gabe Stephens interview is posted below.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC – Gabe Stephens committed to play football at North Carolina about a month ago, but the gridiron isn’t his only athletic focus.
Stephens, a star football player at Mountain Island Charter in Mt. Holly, NC, is also a prominent member of the school’s basketball team. A starting forward, he averages 12 points per game but did not participate in Saturday’s 80-63 win over Starmount, which advanced MIC to the 1-A Western Regional semifinals.
A shoulder injury sidelined Stephens, though he expects to play in the fourth-round game coming up this week.
A 4-star class of 2021 linebacker in football, Stephens chose the Tar Heels over offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, South Carolina, Florida and many others.
THI was on hand and caught up with the future Tar Heel to see how things are going on with him:
THI: How are you doing tonight, Gabriel?
STEPHENS: “I’m doing good.”
THI: You committed to Carolina. Tell the viewers why you decided to go ahead and commit this early to the Tar Heels?
STEPHENS: “I just felt like it was the time to commit. They been showing me major love. I love to put on for the hometown too. It’s nothing better to put on for your hometown.”
THI: Coach Bateman loves your athleticism. Has he kind of told you what he likes to use you possibly as when you get to Chapel Hill?
STEPHENS: “Like a nickel, outside linebacker, strong safety-type.”
THI: So far five commits in state, do you have a good relationship with Echols, Caleb Hood, Dontavious Nash, and Gavin Blackwell?
STEPHENS: “Yes, I do. We talk all the time.”
THI: Do you all have a group chat?
STEPHENS: “Yes, we do.”
THI: Who are some of your major targets that you are trying to join you guys in Chapel Hill?
STEPHENS: “Oh, I have a lot. I’m trying to get Day Day Wilson from Kings Mountain, Javahree Ritzie from Glenn, and Keeshawn Silver from like Rocky Mount High School.”
THI: What are your plans for the upcoming months? Are you taking any more visits to Chapel Hill, possibly go to camp or a spring practice, stuff like that?
STEPENS: “Yeah, I plan on going to camp. Of course, I’m going to Chapel Hill and I have some other things I want to do.”