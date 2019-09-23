Catching Up With Instate WR Shaleak Knotts
Class of 2022 wide receiver Shaleak Knotts has become a fixture around Chapel Hill over the past year, and he was among the group of prospects who took in North Carolina’s emotional win over ACC costal rival Miami a few weeks ago. He wanted to get back to UNC for the Appalachian State game this past weekend, but was unable to attend.
The visit marked a good opportunity for the Monroe (NC) High School standout to further experience the new vibe around game day at UNC.
“I enjoyed it a lot hanging around many recruits the game was so lit,” the 6-foot-2, 163 pounder told THI. “While there I talked to wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway and head coach Mack Brown.”
Like many instate recruits, Knotts loved watching UNC true freshmen quarterback Sam Howell excelling on the college level, which could possibly help in terms of his recruitment.
“My favorite part is watching my boy Sam go crazy because I just played against him last year now he’s doing big thing,” he said.
Knotts was last on campus for the Tar Heels showtime camp back in June, as well, where he actually got one on one time with UNC assistant coach Lonnie Galloway.
“I did very good camping, I drew a lot of attention because many people don’t know me I’m young but they don’t matter because I know whet I’m capable of,”Knotts said.”Me and him (Galloway) are close and it’s big to have one from the state and this early it just makes me work harder.”
Currently, Knotts holds offers from Penn State, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, East Carolina and, of course, the Tar Heels.