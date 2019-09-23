Class of 2022 wide receiver Shaleak Knotts has become a fixture around Chapel Hill over the past year, and he was among the group of prospects who took in North Carolina’s emotional win over ACC costal rival Miami a few weeks ago. He wanted to get back to UNC for the Appalachian State game this past weekend, but was unable to attend.

The visit marked a good opportunity for the Monroe (NC) High School standout to further experience the new vibe around game day at UNC.

“I enjoyed it a lot hanging around many recruits the game was so lit,” the 6-foot-2, 163 pounder told THI. “While there I talked to wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway and head coach Mack Brown.”

Like many instate recruits, Knotts loved watching UNC true freshmen quarterback Sam Howell excelling on the college level, which could possibly help in terms of his recruitment.