North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray was selected by the Tennessee Titans as the 106th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday in Detroit.

Gray is the seocnd Tar Heel drafted this weekend.

As a junior Gray registered 13 or more tackles in six different games, including a season-high 16 in a win at Virginia. A First-Team All-ACC selection in 2022, Gray was also named second-team on multiple All-America squads, including The Sporting News and PFF. Racking up 145 tackles, including 82 solos, 12 TFLs, a pair of interceptions, and three forced fumbles

Before opting out of UNC’s bowl game last December, Gray led the Tar Heels with 121 tackles, 11 of which were TFLs, five being sacks. He recorded an interception, four PBUs, forced two fumbles, recovered a pair of fumbles, and had seven QB Hurries.

He was again first-team All-ACC last fall and was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award.

Gray started all 39 of Carolina’s games the last three seasons, compiling totals of 368 tackles, 29 TFLs, 8.5 sacks, five interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and five forced fumbles.