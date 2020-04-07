It's no secret that Roy Williams and technology don’t walk hand-in-hand as he passes through life each day. The Hall of Fame basketball coach has never tried hiding his disinterest in Twitter and doesn’t surf the web looking for anything. But with the coronavirus pandemic shutting down just about everything in American life, most especially human-to-human interaction, Williams has been forced to step into a realm that’s a big foreign to him. As an example, he took part in a Q&A session with the media Tuesday morning to field questions about how the shutdown is affecting him personally, his team, the incoming recruits, recruiting and other things. The name on his spot in the Zoom video was “Wanda Williams,” his wife, thus an indication that Ol’ Roy’s wife set up his account so he can take part. "Well, I do know what Zoom is and I've participated in probably, counting the PSAs and interviews that I've had for the Nurses Association and everybody else, probably 10 of these (Zoom calls),” North Carolina’s coach said. “So I at least see my face up there and see how bad I look with the fake beard and these kind of things, but my wife (Wanda Williams) is here at home. She sets it up.” One of Williams’ strengths is his in-person interaction with people, be it recruits, their parents, his team or whoever it is he must deal with.



The nation, his team and loved ones are paramount on Williams' mind these days. (Jenna Miller, THI)

Like the football staff at UNC has regular meetings on Zoom, the basketball staff also gets together even though the season ended just four weeks ago. And there’s recruiting, as well. “I haven’t done Zoom with the prospects,” he said. “The last three Sunday nights, we’ve been in Chapel Hill. We’ve had a Zoom presentation or whatever the heck you want to call it where I can see all 18 of my guys. “You talk to them about the academic side and what they’re doing and what needs to be done. And I asked them three questions at the end of it this Sunday night, I said: how’s your family, first. Secondly, are you being smart and staying away from people. Thirdly, just a very simple question: give me something positive that you’ve done this week with your family, with your academics or anything.” Williams reports that his players and their families are all well and none have contracted the virus. But for him, the bizarre happenings isn’t just relegated to his increased use of technology. The Williams’ are staying in the mountains except when he drives back to Chapel Hill each week, as he noted, and he’s just hanging out at home practicing social distancing for the most part.

The shutdown is forcing UNC's coach to miss some of the things he's passionate about. (Jenna Miller, THI)