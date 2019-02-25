TarHeelIllustrated.com

Chapel Hill In Styles
A prospect that Tar Heel Illustrated has been waiting to introduce to our subscribers, Dontrez Styles, took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill over the weekend. The 6-foot-6 playmaking guard from ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news