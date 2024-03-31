Dallas Brannon is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound class of 2026 athlete from the Charlotte area who transitioned from tight end to inside linebacker last fall, and he has long been on North Carolina’s radar.

Brannon, who attends Independence High School in Mint Hill, NC, has garnered offers from Duke, James Madison, Miami, Missouri, UNC, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and West Virginia, and is garnering interest from the likes of Georgia, South Carolina, and others.

Brannon heard of his offer from the Tar Heels after he was able to put a strong performance on display at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp last July.

Since then, he has followed up with UNC for one gameday visit, but it wasn’t in Chapel Hill. Brannon was able to witness the Tar Heels’ strong opening-day performance win over South Carolina, where they defeated the SEC program 34-17 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on neutral turf.

But Brannon's recruitment from North Carolina traces back before that, as he was at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp last June, where he was able to put his performance on display and earn an offer from the Heels.

“(That) was a great experience,” he said. “It was a great environment, and there was a lot of hype building up to that game. But UNC really pulled it out, and pulled it out big-time. I felt like that was a great testament to how they can compete against a big-time SEC opponent. They stacked up more than well to get that ‘dub.’”

The linebacker envisions a return to campus as possible, which could entail a visit for a spring practice or the spring game in the coming weeks. “I might be able to get up there for a spring practice or a spring game. I’m just trying to figure out my schedule, going to all of these different schools,” he said.

Brannon recently updated his Tar Heels' recruitment with THI. Here is our full conversation with him:



