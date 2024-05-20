Zaid Lott is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound 3-star class of 2026 quarterback starring for state powerhouse Providence Day who was offered by North Carolina on April 6.

Lott, who completed 29 of 42 passes for 446 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions during limited action last season, is the presumptive starter for the Chargers as they shoot for their fourth consecutive state championship in 2024. Replacing Jaydn Davis, who committed to Michigan and is settling in at Ann Arbor, Lott will have big shoes to fill.

But several schools believe in him as well, as also tendering offers are Boston College, Florida State, and NC State.

THI caught up with Lott to discuss his recruitment and the Tar Heels. Here is our full interview with him: