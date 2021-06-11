Charlotte WR Tucker Had 'Awesome' Visit To UNC
Class of 2023 athlete Grant Tucker from Charlotte (NC) Christian School was on campus for an unofficial visit on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 183-pounder was offered by North Carolina back on February 10.
Tucker also has offers Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Indiana, and Charlotte.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news