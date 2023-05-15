CHAPEL HILL – Although Armani Chatman wasn’t available during most of spring practice while recovering from an injury, the Virginia Tech transfer should provide reinforcement to North Carolina’s defense this fall. The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back brings a wealth of experience to the Tar Heels' secondary, having played 49 games while starting 25 during his tenure with the Hokies. A five-year veteran at Virginia Tech, Chatman redshirted in 2018 after playing in two games as a true freshman. Over the next three seasons, he made steady progress, eventually becoming a key player for the Hokies' defense. He started in 10 out of 11 games during the 2022 season, racking up 22 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception, and seven pass breakups. He is using his Covid year at UNC this coming season. The Bishop Sullivan High School (Virginia Beach) graduate has had an impressive college career with 89 tackles, a sack, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 20 pass breakups. His experience and physicality will undoubtedly benefit the young Tar Heels squad, which is in dire need of experienced leadership.

"I definitely realized how young the team is," Chatman said this spring. He sees tremendous potential in the Tar Heels, especially in players like Cedric Gray, who has developed into an All-ACC and All-America performer. But also the young talent in the secondary. "Think about the development these guys have had in year two, think about where they will be in years three and four," Chatman added. Chatman believes he can add a lot to the Tar Heels. "I can help this team get better on and off the field because of the experience I have brought in from Virginia Tech," he explained. He pointed out one of his attributes is something the team had been missing, and that's where he comes in. "The physical corner aspect is something they were missing here, and that is where I come in," Chatman said. Another UNC transfer, Alijah Huzzie from East Tennessee State, has settled in well with Chatman. He spoke this spring about Chatman displaying some unwritten intangibles by being aware of the chemistry with his new teammate. Chatman is optimistic about the impact they can make, noting Huzzie's talent as a cover guy and his knack for creating turnovers.

Alijah Huzzie (28, center), says chemistry with Armani Chatman is already in the process. (Kevin Roy/THI)