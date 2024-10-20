Checking in on UNC's Opponents Thus Far, What's to Learn?

North Carolina’s nonconference portion of the football schedule concluded in September, and now that the national schedule is eight weeks old, it’s a good time to take a look at how the Tar Heels’ non-ACC opponents have fared.

UNC is 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. The Heels have dropped four consecutive games.

Here is a snapshot at how Carolina’s four nonconference opponents are doing this season:



