Advertisement

in other news

Stat Crunching: Carolina & the National Rankings

Stat Crunching: Carolina & the National Rankings

Stat Crunching: The Tar Heels &the National Rankings The first of two open dates in a short stretch for North Carolina

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 9

UNC Commits' Preview: Week 9

Multiple UNC commits return from the bye week, while two look to continue their undefeated seasons. Here's this week

 • Bryant Baucom
It's Jalen Washington's Time, and He's Ready to Take Off

It's Jalen Washington's Time, and He's Ready to Take Off

CHAPEL HILL – Opportunity has arrived for Jalen Washington. And it’s reached his doorstep as his body and mind are

 • Andrew Jones
UNC's True Recruiting Ranking for Class of 2025

UNC's True Recruiting Ranking for Class of 2025

So how does UNC stand in the Rivals average player recruiting rankings?

Premium content
 • Deana King
UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in

UNC Football Season Snap Counts 7 Games in

Entering its first bye week, North Carolina sits at 3-4 on the season. The Tar Heels continue play on Oct. 26 at Virgi

Premium content
 • Bryant Baucom

in other news

Stat Crunching: Carolina & the National Rankings

Stat Crunching: Carolina & the National Rankings

Stat Crunching: The Tar Heels &the National Rankings The first of two open dates in a short stretch for North Carolina

Premium content
 • Andrew Jones
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 9

UNC Commits' Preview: Week 9

Multiple UNC commits return from the bye week, while two look to continue their undefeated seasons. Here's this week

 • Bryant Baucom
It's Jalen Washington's Time, and He's Ready to Take Off

It's Jalen Washington's Time, and He's Ready to Take Off

CHAPEL HILL – Opportunity has arrived for Jalen Washington. And it’s reached his doorstep as his body and mind are

 • Andrew Jones
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 20, 2024
Checking in on UNC's Opponents Thus Far, What's to Learn?
circle avatar
Andrew Jones  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Publisher
Twitter
@HeelIllustrated

North Carolina’s nonconference portion of the football schedule concluded in September, and now that the national schedule is eight weeks old, it’s a good time to take a look at how the Tar Heels’ non-ACC opponents have fared.

UNC is 3-4 overall and 0-3 in the ACC. The Heels have dropped four consecutive games.

Here is a snapshot at how Carolina’s four nonconference opponents are doing this season:


Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Advertisement
Advertisement