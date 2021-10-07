Class of 2022 North Carolina commit Beau Atkinson out of Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC, has been a fixture at all Tar Heels’ home football games this fall. Atkinson, who stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 240 pounds, committed to UNC Mack Brown and the Tar Heels on June 16.

The Pride are undefeated at 5-0 overall heading into a showdown with another Raleigh powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons on Friday. In five games, Atkinson has 27 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and six sacks.

The 4-star defensive end has been very active on the recruiting front as well. Atkinson and fellow class of 2022 and five-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw have been mainstays in Kenan Stadium on Saturdays.

THI caught up with Atkinson to get the latest on his season: