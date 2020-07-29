Checking In With 2022 WR Adam Randall
Adam Randall, a class of 2022 wide receiver from Myrtle Beach (SC) High School, is one of his state’s top players and is seeing his recruitment pick up steam.The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is among a gr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news