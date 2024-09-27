Dallas Brannon is a 3-star 6-foot-2, 205-pound class of 2026 inside linebacker of Independence High School in Charlotte, NC, who is ranked No. 18 in the state and No. 20 nationally at the position.

He has offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

And Brannon, who has been long recruited by the Tar Heels, was in Chapel Hill to watch the Tar Heels play James Madison last weekend. He talked about it in an exclusive with THI. Here is our full conversation with him: