CHAPEL HILL – Someone will take the first offensive snap against Minnesota on August 29, but who will that be?

That question remains open-ended with North Carolina having completed its 11th practice of fall camp Sunday. If there’s enough separation between Conner Harrell and Max Johnson, a starter likely will be named inside of two weeks before the game against the Golden Gophers.

“We’ll have a scrimmage on Saturday that will be a really good scrimmage like the first one, and then after that, we’ll start looking hard at depth charts and personnel more and more,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said following practice Sunday.

Had a starter been named Sunday it wouldn’t have been a big surprise given the timing. The Heels and Gophers play in 18 days, and between now and then, UNC concludes fall camp, and starts classes on the 19th. So, Carolina has just five more practices until the 20th, which then puts it nine days from the opener.

The team will be in game-week mode by then, so the clock is ticking on a decision being made. And according to Brown, Harrell and Johnson continue going back and forth trading days playing better than the other. The staff is quite literally in a quandary.

“You got differences in Conner can run 4.4 but he hadn’t played very much,” Brown said. “Max has played 1,600 (snaps) and thrown (788) passes in the SEC and played against very tough competition in a tough league and in loud stadiums. And Jacolby’s (Criswell) behind them simply because he wasn’t here for the spring. So, right now, it would be Max and Conner competing at the highest level.”

Harrell, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is now a redshirt sophomore in his third season at UNC. Sitting behind Drake Maye, he played little last season, but did start the Tar Heels’ bowl loss to West Virginia. He was 18-for-27 with a touchdown and two interceptions that day. And for the season, was 22-for-30 with 270 yards, two scores and two picks.