North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Cameron Roseman-Sinclair



Honors

MaxPreps.com 2nd Team All-State All-USA North Carolina 2nd Team – USA Today All-Conference All-Observer





Stats

*Career: He had 157 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 9 interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, and 3 forced fumbles in his career. *Senior stats: Made 35 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions. *Junior stats: Had 69 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 6 pass break-ups. *Sophomore stats: Had 40 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 3 pass break-ups, and 2 forced fumbles. *Freshman stats: Made 13 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 2 pass break-ups in 4 games. *January enrollee





Roseman-Sinclair Says

“It’s just a whole different Carolina now. It’s like back in the day Carolina now. It has a family atmosphere and it just feels like home.”





Mack Brown Says

"He is a tremendous safety… He's not only one of the top safeties in the state but in the country. All-state performer, all-conference, he played all four years at Myers Park. He is very aggressive player, a young man that committed to us very early and never waivered. He also has very good hands and we want defensive backs that intercept balls because that changes games. He’s got a little Dre’ Bly there.”





Deana King Says

“Cameron was a huge early pick-up for the Tar Heels. He was one of the vocal leaders of this group. He will be special playing under Coach Bly, who also coached him in high school. He has all the special skills to be a highly successful defender.”





Cameron Roseman-Sinclair Highlights