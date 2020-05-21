North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: D.J. Jones



Honors

2nd Team All-Conference (2x)





Stats

*Career: He ran for 2,348 yards with 27 touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 972 yards with 11 touchdowns in his 3-year career. *Senior stats: Ran 144 times for 900 yards with 11 touchdowns and caught 21 passes for 419 yards with 3 touchdowns. *Junior stats: Ran for 1,198 yards with 15 touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 307 yards with 5 touchdowns. *Sophomore stats: Ran for 250 yards with a touchdown and caught 14 passes for 246 yards with 3 touchdowns. *January enrollee



Jones Says

“Coach Brown is a cool guy. He is very straight forward but he’s going to make you feel like family.”





Mack Brown Says

The unique thing about D.J., is he’s from Fayetteville, Pine Forest High School, his parents are both retired military, he was a receiver until two years ago. So, he runs excellent routes outside, he’s got excellent hands, he’s got really good vision, fast… And with this offense and him with speed in space, we think the offense sets up perfectly for the two backs we’ve (signed.).”



Deana King Says

"D.J. can do a lot of things well. He is a good all-purpose back that can be used on special teams as well. He comes from Fayetteville, an area that has some very good football talent.”





D.J. Jones Highlights