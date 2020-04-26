Note: Jefferson Boaz (left) and Kendall Karr (right) are also in the photo above.

North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Ethan West

Honors

3-time All-Region World Bowl Invitee Pro Football Hall of Fame All-American





Stats

*Career: He had 343 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 11 forced fumbles. He also caught 110 passes for 1,860 yards with 13 touchdowns in his 4-year career. *Senior stats: Had 131 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 5 forced fumbles. He also caught 15 passes for 310 yards with 4 touchdowns. *Junior stats: Had 82 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 3 forced fumbles. He caught 20 passes for 450 yards with a touchdown. *Sophomore stats: Had 85 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. He also caught 40 passes for 650 yards with 5 touchdowns. *Freshman stats: Had 46 tackles and caught 35 passes for 450 yards with 3 touchdowns. *January enrolle



Other Sports

Basketball





West Says

“I picked UNC because it was the complete package. It had everything: great people, academics, and football.”





Mack Brown Says

“One of the top linebackers out of Virginia… Another young man that committed to us really early. He will also be an early enrollee. Made over 350 tackles in high school, made all-region, another young man that committed to us early and really helped our recruiting class. He was one of the recruiting coordinators, he just took over and made it important that we had a really good class.”





Deana King Says

“Ethan is just a good football player wherever he plays. He played on both sides of the ball in high school and excelled. He is going to be great at linebacker with Coach Thigpen. He is a tough hitter and always around the ball.”





Ethan West Highlights