TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Ja'Qurious Conley

North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Ja’Qurious Conley



Honors

All-American Bowl 2019 Shrine Bowl NCPreps.com All-State MaxPreps.com All-State Coastal 3A Conference Player of the Year All-Conference





Stats

*Senior stats: 52 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 pass break-ups, and 3 forced fumbles. Also had 1,332 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns and 810 receiving yards with 6 touchdowns. As a returner, he averaged 34.4 yards per kick return and 13 yards per punt return. *Junior stats: 79 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. He also ran for 517 yards with 7 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 290 yards with 3 touchdowns. He scored 5 different ways (rushing, receiving, kickoff, punt, and interception).



Conley Says

“UNC is where I felt at home. I feel that Coach Brown is going to turn UNC around as he already has some. Coach Bly is going to turn me into a better man and athlete.”



Mack Brown Says

"Reports out of the Shrine Bowl are going good. He is very physical. He played both ways this year. He along with Cameron Roseman-Sinclair are some of the best safeties on the country."





Deana Says

“Conley is that special type of kid that can play anywhere you want him. He will be a big-time player for Coach Bly and Coach Bateman. He has skills and play-making abilities that makes him special.”





Ja'Qurious Conley Highlights