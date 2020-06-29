 TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Jefferson Boaz
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 09:19:50 -0500') }} football

Class Of 2020 Final Book: Jefferson Boaz

THI looks at Boaz's credentials he brings to UNC along with what he, Mack Brown and Deana KIng have to say.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.

THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.

Today, Jefferson Boaz:



Honors

HighSchoolOT Male Athlete of the Year

NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year

MaxPreps.com Small School All-American

MaxPreps.com All-State

NCPreps.com All-State

AP All-State

AP NC Offensive Player of the Year

Friday Nights in the Carolinas All-State

2019 Shrine Bowl (Captain)

All-Northwest – Winston-Salem Journal

All-Northwest Player of the Year

Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year

All-Conference

2019 NCHSAA 1AA State Championship MVP

2019 Male Athlete of the Year – Mount Airy News

Eagle Scout - 2019



Stats

*Career: Passed for 6,226 yards with 85 touchdowns and ran for 20 touchdowns.

*Senior year: Passed for 4,615 yards with 65 touchdowns and ran for 466 yards with 17 touchdowns.

*Junior year: Passed for 1,611 yards with 20 touchdowns, ran for 209 yards with 3 touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 204 yards with 2 touchdowns.

*Holds numerous school, county, and state records in passing.


Other Sports

Basketball:

4-time All-Conference

2019-20 Northwest 1A Player of the Year

2019-20 Northwest 1A Conference Tournament MVP

All-Northwest

NCBCA District 11 Player of the Year

HSOT All-West Regional Team

All-time leading scoring at East Surry with 1,953 points

Career Avg of 19.3 pts and 10.4 rebs per game


Baseball:

All-Conference

Career pitching record 9-1 with 74 strikeouts in 61 IP with a 1.38 ERA


Boaz Says

“Carolina Football will do some really good things in the years to come. They are assembling the right pieces and will create consistency and a winning culture. Coach Brown and his staff have won before (at different places) and will do it again at UNC.”


Mack Brown Says

"He played great at quarterback this year and we will give him a chance to play quarterback. We also said if it didn't work out for him at quarterback that he could be a great NFL tight end like Deems May. We will look at him for both. He can really run for his size."


Deana Says

“Jefferson is a tremendous athlete for his size. He could play so many positions with his agility and versatility. He is an all-around great kid that will do well for Carolina.”


Jefferson Boaz Highlights

