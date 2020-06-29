TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Jefferson Boaz

Class Of 2020 Final Book: Jefferson Boaz
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today, Jefferson Boaz:
Honors
HighSchoolOT Male Athlete of the Year
NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year
MaxPreps.com Small School All-American
MaxPreps.com All-State
NCPreps.com All-State
AP All-State
AP NC Offensive Player of the Year
Friday Nights in the Carolinas All-State
2019 Shrine Bowl (Captain)
All-Northwest – Winston-Salem Journal
All-Northwest Player of the Year
Northwest 1A Conference Player of the Year
All-Conference
2019 NCHSAA 1AA State Championship MVP
2019 Male Athlete of the Year – Mount Airy News
Eagle Scout - 2019
Stats
*Career: Passed for 6,226 yards with 85 touchdowns and ran for 20 touchdowns.
*Senior year: Passed for 4,615 yards with 65 touchdowns and ran for 466 yards with 17 touchdowns.
*Junior year: Passed for 1,611 yards with 20 touchdowns, ran for 209 yards with 3 touchdowns, and caught 14 passes for 204 yards with 2 touchdowns.
*Holds numerous school, county, and state records in passing.
Other Sports
Basketball:
4-time All-Conference
2019-20 Northwest 1A Player of the Year
2019-20 Northwest 1A Conference Tournament MVP
All-Northwest
NCBCA District 11 Player of the Year
HSOT All-West Regional Team
All-time leading scoring at East Surry with 1,953 points
Career Avg of 19.3 pts and 10.4 rebs per game
Baseball:
All-Conference
Career pitching record 9-1 with 74 strikeouts in 61 IP with a 1.38 ERA
Boaz Says
“Carolina Football will do some really good things in the years to come. They are assembling the right pieces and will create consistency and a winning culture. Coach Brown and his staff have won before (at different places) and will do it again at UNC.”
Mack Brown Says
"He played great at quarterback this year and we will give him a chance to play quarterback. We also said if it didn't work out for him at quarterback that he could be a great NFL tight end like Deems May. We will look at him for both. He can really run for his size."
Deana Says
“Jefferson is a tremendous athlete for his size. He could play so many positions with his agility and versatility. He is an all-around great kid that will do well for Carolina.”