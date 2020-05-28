TarHeelIllustrated - Class Of 2020 Final Book: Jonathan Adorno

Class Of 2020 Final Book: Jonathan Adorno
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today: Jonathan Adorno
Honors
2019 Shrine Bowl Selection
NCPreps.com All-State
All-Conference
*Already enrolled
Stats
*Lead blocker for a 10-3 team that averaged 231.6 yards rushing per game.
*January enrollee
Mack Brown Says
“We feel like he’s got great toughness and that’s something we’re trying to improve in our offensive line. He just runs over people. He’s got the attitude we’re really looking for and we also feel like he can play all five spots.”
Deana King Says
"Jonathan was a major addition to the class of 2020. He was a local kid that will be able to provide some depth on the offensive line and push for some meaningful snaps in the fall.”