Class Of 2020 Final Book: Josh Downs
North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up.
THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in.
Today: Josh Downs
Honors
All-American Bowl
All-State
RecruitGeorgia 7A All-State
All-County
Stats
*Career: In his 3-year career, he caught 187 passes for 3,019 yards with 32 touchdowns.
*Senior stats: Caught 83 passes for 1,290 yards with 14 touchdowns.
*Junior stats: Caught 37 passes for 624 yards with 9 touchdowns.
*Sophomore stats: Caught 63 passes for 1,019 yards with 9 touchdowns.
*January enrollee
Other Sports
Basketball
Track & Field – Finished third in the state in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump.
Downs Says
“It was my first time being up there since Mack Brown got there and it had a great vibe. I got to spend time with Dre’ Bly, my uncle as well as Coach Galloway, who is a great coach.”
Mack Brown Says
“He’s got such speed and quickness. He’s a tremendous route runner… he posted over 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns during his career and they won the state championship as a sophomore.”
Deana King Says
Josh Downs will be a superstar in this offense. He has all kinds of special talents and playmaking ability. He will be a special player to watch.”