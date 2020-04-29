North Carolina signed 25 prospects for his class of 2020, of which 13 enrolled in January and 12 others are waiting to enroll this summer, whenever things open back up. THI takes a look at the final book on each player’s high school career to get UNC fans even better acquainted with the impressive class Mack Brown’s staff is bringing in. Today: Kaimon Rucker



Honors

3A All-State 8AAA All-Region 8AAA Defensive Player of the Year – Jr. All-State – Jr. 2nd Team All State – Georgia Sports Writers Association





Stats

*Career: He had 130 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss, and 50 QB pressures in his career. *Senior stats: Had 49 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 13 QB pressures despite missing games due to injury. Note: Was injured for part of his senior season. *Junior stats: Had 81 tackles, 8 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 37 QB pressures, and 3 forced fumbles.





Other Sports

Track & Field





Rucker Says

“UNC checked all the boxes and it was the best fit for me and my family.”





Mack Brown Says

“All-State selection, the region’s defensive player of the year (with) 130 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss over his last two seasons. He’s got tremendous quickness, another really good pass rusher.”





Deana King Says

Kaimon is a very smart student-athlete and he will be a key player in the future of Tar Heel Football. Under Coach Cross, I see him developing into a really nice defensive lineman.”





Kaimon Rucker Highlights